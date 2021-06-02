BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.24. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -54.21.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.