Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and approximately $6.27 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093900 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,023,954,155 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

