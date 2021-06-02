Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.88. Bio-Path shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 57,690 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

