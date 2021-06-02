BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BioCorRx stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. BioCorRx has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BioCorRx will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

