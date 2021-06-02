Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 282.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

