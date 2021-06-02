bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in May

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 489,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,041.0 days.

BMXMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. bioMérieux has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $170.55.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

