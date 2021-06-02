Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $2,956.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,178,228 coins and its circulating supply is 21,121,658 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.