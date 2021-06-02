Bitcashpay Market Cap Tops $3.68 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $326,365.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

