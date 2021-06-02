bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $825,630.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00287403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00186406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.27 or 0.01193367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,711.31 or 1.00170405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00033059 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

