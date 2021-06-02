Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.29

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $176,538.21 and $16,107.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00029961 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002840 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

