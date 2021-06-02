Bitcoin Confidential Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $3,536.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00192806 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.