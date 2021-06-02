Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,845.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $1,845.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00434417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00291861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00158604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014847 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

