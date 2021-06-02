Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Tops $3.46 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $184.32 or 0.00487464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $944.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,811.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.31 or 0.01854743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001488 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004992 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,749,614 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

