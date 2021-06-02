Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Cap of $65,448.30 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $65,448.30 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00070096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00283291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01215949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.70 or 0.99892392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

