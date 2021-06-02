Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.08 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,533.24 or 1.00225504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

