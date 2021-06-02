BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,868.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $10,868.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00433941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00294498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00159207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014647 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004847 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

