BitDegree Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $809,544.25 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.01044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.39 or 0.09684524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053639 BTC.

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

