BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,139.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.06 million and $1,139.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00074836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00279530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041302 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

