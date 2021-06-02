BitGuild PLAT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,845.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 3% lower against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $59,354.88 and $30,845.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00386034 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013746 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

