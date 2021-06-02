Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $56,233.23 and $21.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.65 or 0.00641845 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,001,325 coins and its circulating supply is 10,001,320 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.