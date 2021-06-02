BITTUP (BTU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,863.00

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $448,836.03 and $2,863.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC.

BITTUP is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

