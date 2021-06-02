BitWhite Market Cap Hits $86,151.28 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $86,151.28 and $80,953.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000755 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

