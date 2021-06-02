BitZ Token (BZ) Market Cap Reaches $25.02 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. BitZ Token has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $434,881.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitZ Token has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.01046502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.78 or 0.09642446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

