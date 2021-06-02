Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $169,811.22 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $169,811.22 and $225.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 48.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00492097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

