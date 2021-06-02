BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $38,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.