Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour Buys 13,900 Shares

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 708,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

