BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.