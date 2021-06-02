BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.