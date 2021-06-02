BlackRock Inc. Buys 224,213 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.86% of Hill-Rom worth $724,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $37,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.