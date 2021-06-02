BlackRock Inc. Purchases 193,432 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.75% of American Financial Group worth $753,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 182.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,698 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,020.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,335 shares of company stock worth $26,241,626 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.