BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

