Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 38,031 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

