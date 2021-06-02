Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 49,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,604,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

