BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $808,819.28

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049139 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

