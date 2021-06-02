Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Down 7% This Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $767,945.82 and $1,850.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

