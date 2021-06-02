Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $100,528.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

