Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.91. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 2,340 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

