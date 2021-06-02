Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) Declares Dividend of GBX 17.36

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BMY opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 357 ($4.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £277.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.36.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
