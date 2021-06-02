Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 287,017 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

