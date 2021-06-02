Bluzelle Reaches Market Cap of $62.92 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $62.92 million and $12.73 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,540,755 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

