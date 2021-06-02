BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 28,701 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In related news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,559 shares of company stock worth $12,998,676 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

