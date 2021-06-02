BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Trading Up 0.7%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 8,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 24,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS)

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

