Bob’s Repair (BOB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,416.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $6,416.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.