BOMB (BOMB) Price Down 5.7% This Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $198,213.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,670.45 or 1.00080998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00085987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,492 coins and its circulating supply is 905,704 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

