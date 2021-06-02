BonFi (BNF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $888,924.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $888,924.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.01021388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09483432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051220 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.