Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,328.28 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,354.44. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

