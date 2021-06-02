BOOM Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. BOOM has a market cap of $6.55 million and $180,794.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.95 or 0.01034810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.10 or 0.09567540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052455 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,917,659 coins and its circulating supply is 778,886,926 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

