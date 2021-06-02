Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Boralex alerts:

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

Shares of BLX opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.