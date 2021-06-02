BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,005,926 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of BorgWarner worth $89,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. 104,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,159. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,824 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.