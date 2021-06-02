BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 680.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,835 shares of company stock worth $5,687,824. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.