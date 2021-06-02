BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0012

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $44.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

